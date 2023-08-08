Needham Reiterates Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 283.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 283.59% from its latest reported closing price of 5.85.

The projected annual revenue for Stoke Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 23.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOK is 0.32%, an increase of 51.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.18% to 45,486K shares. The put/call ratio of STOK is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skorpios Trust holds 14,444K shares representing 32.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,391K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,145K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 84.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 517.72% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,722K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,115K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 47.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 55.97% over the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stoke Therapeutics, is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the company's proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The company's first compound, STK-001 is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke's initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the company's belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

