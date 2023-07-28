Needham Reiterates SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.49% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 68.41. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.49% from its latest reported closing price of 57.25.

The projected annual revenue for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 5,583MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $57.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1001 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSNC is 0.41%, an increase of 18.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 251,189K shares. The put/call ratio of SSNC is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,837K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 67.14% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 13,983K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,636K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 17.06% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 8,668K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,375K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 57.68% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 7,341K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,609K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 7.82% over the last quarter.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Background Information

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the Unancial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has o ces around the world. Some 18,000 Enancial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market rms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

