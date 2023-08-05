Needham Reiterates Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ:SPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprout Social Inc is 62.81. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 34.19% from its latest reported closing price of 46.81.

The projected annual revenue for Sprout Social Inc is 332MM, an increase of 14.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout Social Inc. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPT is 0.32%, a decrease of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 68,795K shares. The put/call ratio of SPT is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,404K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 89.17% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,858K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,820K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares, representing an increase of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 54.34% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,531K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing a decrease of 57.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 31.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,406K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Sprout Social Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

