Needham Reiterates Solid Power Inc - (SLDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Solid Power Inc - (NASDAQ:SLDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solid Power Inc - is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.37% from its latest reported closing price of 2.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solid Power Inc - is 8MM, a decrease of 49.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Power Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDP is 0.05%, an increase of 20.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.53% to 51,000K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 5,000K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverstone Holdings holds 4,738K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,390K shares, representing a decrease of 77.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 30.29% over the last quarter.

Fairhaven Wealth Management holds 4,262K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,608K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,760K shares, representing a decrease of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 92.08% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,348K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing a decrease of 28.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 28.09% over the last quarter.

Solid Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.