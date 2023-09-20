Needham Reiterates Smartsheet Inc - (SMAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Smartsheet Inc - (NYSE:SMAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smartsheet Inc - is 51.78. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.74% from its latest reported closing price of 41.51.

The projected annual revenue for Smartsheet Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 13.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smartsheet Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMAR is 0.35%, a decrease of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 157,165K shares. The put/call ratio of SMAR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 15,848K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,592K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 19.11% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,917K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,791K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 6,364K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,020K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 19.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,898K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 25.49% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,790K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Smartsheet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smartsheet is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more.

