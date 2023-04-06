Needham Reiterates Smart Global Holdings (SGH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.70% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smart Global Holdings is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.70% from its latest reported closing price of $17.39.

The projected annual revenue for Smart Global Holdings is $1,788MM, a decrease of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRTGX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,105K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 382.69% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw & holds 224K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 85.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 507.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGH is 0.14%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 64,027K shares. The put/call ratio of SGH is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

SMART Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

