Needham Reiterates Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.18% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is 43.31. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from its latest reported closing price of 34.60.

The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is 1,273MM, an increase of 7.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is 0.24%, a decrease of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 115,341K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,160K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,134K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,870K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,318K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,067K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Simply Good Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Simply Good Foods Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

Key filings for this company:

