Needham Reiterates Similarweb (SMWB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.20% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Similarweb is $12.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 75.20% from its latest reported closing price of $7.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Similarweb is 342MM, an increase of 24.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Similarweb. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 12.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMWB is 0.27%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.48% to 50,063K shares. The put/call ratio of SMWB is 4.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 11,173K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 3,208K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares , representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 44.39% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 3,106K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,998K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,993K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 45.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 22.85% over the last quarter.

