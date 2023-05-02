Needham Reiterates Silicom (SILC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicom is 59.16. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 62.08% from its latest reported closing price of 36.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Silicom is 177MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicom. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILC is 0.61%, a decrease of 25.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 3,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 619K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 591K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 9.83% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 559K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 280K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 167K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silicom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Its innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

See all Silicom regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.