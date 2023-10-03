Needham Reiterates Shutterstock (SSTK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.97% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shutterstock is 85.78. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $97.02. The average price target represents an increase of 123.97% from its latest reported closing price of 38.30.

The projected annual revenue for Shutterstock is 848MM, an increase of 0.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

Shutterstock Declares $0.27 Dividend

On July 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $38.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.77%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 3.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shutterstock. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSTK is 0.13%, a decrease of 29.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 34,084K shares. The put/call ratio of SSTK is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,693K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 37.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,266K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,190K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 82.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 220.30% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,012K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 37.78% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 884K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 83.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 62.12% over the last quarter.

Shutterstock Background Information

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available. Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

