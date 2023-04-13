Needham Reiterates Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 465.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Selecta Biosciences is $6.56. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 465.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16.

The projected annual revenue for Selecta Biosciences is $47MM, a decrease of 57.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 38.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 99.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,446K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Ellevest holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 182K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 364.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 84.80% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,883K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selecta Biosciences. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SELB is 0.27%, an increase of 28.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.61% to 58,646K shares. The put/call ratio of SELB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Selecta Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body's natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The company's first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi.

