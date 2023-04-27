Needham Reiterates Roku Inc - (ROKU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Roku Inc - (NASDAQ:ROKU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku Inc - is 70.14. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.00% from its latest reported closing price of 56.56.

The projected annual revenue for Roku Inc - is 3,324MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.13.

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku Inc -. This is a decrease of 94 owner(s) or 10.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.19%, a decrease of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 115,389K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

ARK Investment Management holds 12,483K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,115K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 32.16% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,188K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,547K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,847K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 46.35% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,512K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,069K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 14.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,692K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 31.83% over the last quarter.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

