Needham Reiterates Rivian Automotive Inc - (RIVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Rivian Automotive Inc - (NASDAQ:RIVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rivian Automotive Inc - is 26.37. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.76% from its latest reported closing price of 20.32.

The projected annual revenue for Rivian Automotive Inc - is 5,692MM, an increase of 90.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1022 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive Inc -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIVN is 0.25%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 652,907K shares. The put/call ratio of RIVN is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 158,364K shares representing 16.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 73,293K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,776K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 4.88% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 28,728K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,711K shares, representing a decrease of 38.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 45.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,225K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,421K shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,993K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company.

Rivian Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.

