Needham Reiterates Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 176.45% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rigetti Computing is 1.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 176.45% from its latest reported closing price of 0.46.

The projected annual revenue for Rigetti Computing is 26MM, an increase of 95.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigetti Computing. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGTI is 0.18%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.88% to 51,893K shares. The put/call ratio of RGTI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 21,582K shares representing 16.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EDBI Pte holds 4,285K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,947K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP holds 2,038K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QTUM - Defiance Quantum ETF holds 1,509K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 75.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 56.46% over the last quarter.

