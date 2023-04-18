Needham Reiterates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $39.55. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 93.41% from its latest reported closing price of $20.45.

The projected annual revenue for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $63MM, an increase of 168.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,888K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 14.84% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 38.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 42K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 42K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 29.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 77.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYTM is 0.25%, an increase of 14.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 71,644K shares. The put/call ratio of RYTM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

