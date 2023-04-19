Needham Reiterates Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revance Therapeutics is $38.00. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.41% from its latest reported closing price of $30.54.

The projected annual revenue for Revance Therapeutics is $220MM, an increase of 66.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND III - Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio Initial Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 41.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 66.64% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 729K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 40.36% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 4,496K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 34.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revance Therapeutics. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 10.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVNC is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.51% to 93,688K shares. The put/call ratio of RVNC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Revance Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which provides an integrated smart payment solution that supports aesthetic practice management, practice economics and practice loyalty. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences.

