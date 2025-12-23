Needham Reiterates Reddit (RDDT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reddit is $252.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of $233.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reddit is 1,346MM, a decrease of 29.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an increase of 186 owner(s) or 18.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDDT is 0.31%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.84% to 133,055K shares. The put/call ratio of RDDT is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,107K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 42.73% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 5,898K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 27.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,859K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares , representing an increase of 57.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 64.98% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 4,673K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,149K shares , representing a decrease of 31.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 22.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,747K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 34.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.