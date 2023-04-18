Needham Reiterates Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is $17.17. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 173.84% from its latest reported closing price of $6.27.

The projected annual revenue for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is $63MM, an increase of 58.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kinnevik AB holds 7,653K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

SBIO - ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 10.80% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 591K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 3.39% over the last quarter.

TISEX - TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 593K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 79.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 283.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXRX is 0.77%, an increase of 46.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.96% to 141,638K shares. The put/call ratio of RXRX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery. Central to its mission is the Recursion Operating System, or Recursion OS, that combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what Recursion believes is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets and the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that the company uses to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights which may accelerate its programs. biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

