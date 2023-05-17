Needham Reiterates Pros Holdings (PRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.99% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pros Holdings is 37.45. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 42.99% from its latest reported closing price of 26.19.

The projected annual revenue for Pros Holdings is 305MM, an increase of 7.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pros Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRO is 0.20%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 53,511K shares. The put/call ratio of PRO is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 4,540K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,281K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,217K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 101,866.55% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,147K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 0.47% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,882K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Pros Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

