Needham Reiterates Planet Labs PBC - (PL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Planet Labs PBC - (NYSE:PL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC - is $8.27. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 97.45% from its latest reported closing price of $4.19.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC - is $270MM, an increase of 41.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 167K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 121,222K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Planet Labs PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.

