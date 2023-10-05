Needham Reiterates Pixelworks (PXLW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pixelworks is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 161.54% from its latest reported closing price of 1.17.

The projected annual revenue for Pixelworks is 72MM, an increase of 23.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pixelworks. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXLW is 0.01%, an increase of 25.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 13,756K shares. The put/call ratio of PXLW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 2,632K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXLW by 24.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,211K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXLW by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 1,220K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXLW by 36.43% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 685K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 662K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXLW by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Pixelworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

