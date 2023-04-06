Needham Reiterates Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.53% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $18.02. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 147.53% from its latest reported closing price of $7.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $37MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

StepStone Group holds 422K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 16.67% over the last quarter.

IGMAX - VY Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio DV holds 153K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 34.88% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 8.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.50% to 31,350K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

See all Phathom Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.