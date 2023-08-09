Needham Reiterates Personalis (PSNL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 217.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Personalis is 6.29. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 217.68% from its latest reported closing price of 1.98.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is 84MM, an increase of 25.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 17.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNL is 0.03%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 36,208K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 5,736K shares representing 12.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,780K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 34.88% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,689K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,628K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 33.39% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,588K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 37.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,375K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 29.18% over the last quarter.

Personalis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

