Needham Reiterates Perficient (PRFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.71% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perficient is 85.55. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.71% from its latest reported closing price of 66.99.

The projected annual revenue for Perficient is 1,018MM, an increase of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perficient. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRFT is 0.24%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 37,155K shares. The put/call ratio of PRFT is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,526K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,745K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 20.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 81.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,070K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,032K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 73.35% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,003K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRFT by 69.68% over the last quarter.

Perficient Background Information

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Its work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner.

