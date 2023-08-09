Needham Reiterates Payoneer Global (PAYO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Payoneer Global is 8.33. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.43% from its latest reported closing price of 5.65.

The projected annual revenue for Payoneer Global is 751MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Payoneer Global. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYO is 0.48%, a decrease of 15.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 325,924K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYO is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 41,697K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 20,242K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,297K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,403K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 18,820K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 99.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 82,889.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,537K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,732K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Payoneer Global Background Information

Payoneer Global Inc. is an American financial services company that provides online money transfer, digital payment services and provides customers with working capital.

