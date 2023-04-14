Needham Reiterates Paramount Global - Class B (PARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Paramount Global - Class B (NASDAQ:PARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.94% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Global - Class B is $21.71. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.94% from its latest reported closing price of $22.14.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Global - Class B is $31,683MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.38.

Paramount Global - Class B Declares $0.24 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $22.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 8.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley National Advisers holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 38.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 99.94% over the last quarter.

AlphaMark Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

CATH - Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 18.00% over the last quarter.

SAAAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET ACCUMULATION FUND Class F holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 33.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 35.10% over the last quarter.

ACG Wealth holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARA by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Paramount Global Background Information

ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

