Needham Reiterates Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paragon 28, Inc. is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 56.58% from its latest reported closing price of $18.24.

The projected annual revenue for Paragon 28, Inc. is $219MM, an increase of 20.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IMPAX - ERShares US Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 6.71% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 292K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing a decrease of 46.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 18.88% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 894K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing a decrease of 34.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 47.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon 28, Inc.. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 11.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNA is 0.57%, an increase of 420.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.85% to 33,827K shares. The put/call ratio of FNA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Paragon 28 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it its goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. The companies believes that through research and innovation Paragon can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

