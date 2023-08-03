Needham Reiterates Paragon 28 (FNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paragon 28 is 27.83. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 63.52% from its latest reported closing price of 17.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paragon 28 is 219MM, an increase of 9.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon 28. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 10.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNA is 0.50%, a decrease of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.26% to 42,697K shares. The put/call ratio of FNA is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MVM Partners holds 13,660K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,038K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 39.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 42.84% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,473K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,257K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,099K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

Paragon 28 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it its goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. The companies believes that through research and innovation Paragon can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.