Needham Reiterates Par Technology (PAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Par Technology (NYSE:PAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Technology is 41.00. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.79% from its latest reported closing price of 30.42.

The projected annual revenue for Par Technology is 382MM, an increase of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Technology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.35%, a decrease of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 35,485K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,978K shares representing 10.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,449K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares, representing a decrease of 27.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 33.45% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,140K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 1,650K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 1,355K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Par Technology Background Information



PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies.

