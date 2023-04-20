Needham Reiterates Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacira Pharmaceuticals is $65.05. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.29% from its latest reported closing price of $45.40.

The projected annual revenue for Pacira Pharmaceuticals is $788MM, an increase of 18.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 28.70% over the last quarter.

PXSCX - Pax Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 200K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 35.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 48.09% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 32.96% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 242K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 27.92% over the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 52K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacira Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRX is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 59,404K shares. The put/call ratio of PCRX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pacira BioSciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients' journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company's long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

