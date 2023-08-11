Needham Reiterates OppFi Inc - (OPFI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of OppFi Inc - (NYSE:OPFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OppFi Inc - is 3.91. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 69.26% from its latest reported closing price of 2.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OppFi Inc - is 449MM, an increase of 135.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in OppFi Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPFI is 0.01%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.57% to 3,735K shares. The put/call ratio of OPFI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elgethun Capital Management holds 740K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 489K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Family Management holds 284K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 227K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OppFi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OppFi Inc. is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.