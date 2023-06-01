Needham Reiterates Okta Inc - (OKTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Okta Inc - (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Okta Inc - is 95.45. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of 90.90.

The projected annual revenue for Okta Inc - is 2,209MM, an increase of 18.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta Inc -. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.40%, a decrease of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 137,328K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 5,810K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,314K shares, representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,011K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 80.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,727K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,380K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 25.78% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,568K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 29.93% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,171K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing a decrease of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Okta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Key filings for this company:

