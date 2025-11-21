Stocks
Needham Reiterates Oddity Tech (ODD) Buy Recommendation

November 21, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Oddity Tech (NasdaqGM:ODD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oddity Tech is $73.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 85.08% from its latest reported closing price of $39.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oddity Tech is 700MM, a decrease of 10.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oddity Tech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODD is 0.47%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 47,953K shares. ODD / Oddity Tech Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ODD is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,046K shares representing 13.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODD by 71.76% over the last quarter.

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 3,537K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares , representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODD by 20.52% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,793K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares , representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODD by 42.80% over the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 1,782K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,738K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODD by 87.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

