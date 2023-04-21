Needham Reiterates Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.91% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $29.66. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 172.91% from its latest reported closing price of $10.87.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $60MM, an increase of 44.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCSIX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 39K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 25.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 18.59% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 185K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 11.99% over the last quarter.

POMIX - T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 22.66% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 47,725K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nurix Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

