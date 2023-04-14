Needham Reiterates Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.84% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $29.66. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 192.84% from its latest reported closing price of $10.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $60MM, an increase of 44.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 5.35% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,594K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 20.04% over the last quarter.

KCXIX - Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Taddei, Ludwig & Associates holds 283K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 47,456K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nurix Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See all Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.