Needham Reiterates Nova (NVMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nova is 114.44. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.98% from its latest reported closing price of 93.06.

The projected annual revenue for Nova is 549MM, a decrease of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVMI is 0.33%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 21,472K shares. The put/call ratio of NVMI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,882K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 29.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 30.66% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 117,281.48% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,062K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Nova Background Information

Nova Ltd. is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high- performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world.

