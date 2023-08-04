Needham Reiterates nLIGHT (LASR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for nLIGHT is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.64% from its latest reported closing price of 11.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for nLIGHT is 242MM, an increase of 7.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 50,488K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,429K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 4.98% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,189K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,088K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 83.76% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,000K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,837K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 0.06% over the last quarter.

nLIGHT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Its lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.