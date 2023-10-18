Needham Reiterates Nkarta (NKTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 464.41% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nkarta is 17.72. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 464.41% from its latest reported closing price of 3.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nkarta is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nkarta. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTX is 0.03%, a decrease of 46.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 44,070K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,805K shares representing 15.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,971K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 43.73% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,714K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 27.74% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,569K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,868K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nkarta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.