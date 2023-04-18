Needham Reiterates Nkarta (NKTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 492.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nkarta is $27.31. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 492.48% from its latest reported closing price of $4.61.

The projected annual revenue for Nkarta is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 41K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 35.51% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 58K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nkarta. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTX is 0.07%, a decrease of 51.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 43,727K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nkarta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body.

