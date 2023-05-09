Needham Reiterates Neogenomics (NEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neogenomics is 20.49. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 33.07% from its latest reported closing price of 15.40.

The projected annual revenue for Neogenomics is 540MM, an increase of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogenomics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.14%, an increase of 26.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 135,808K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,414K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,202K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,591K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,404K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,126K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,961K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 5.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,640K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 0.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,091K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Neogenomics Background Information

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

