Needham Reiterates NeoGenomics (NEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.00% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeoGenomics is $20.59. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 39.00% from its latest reported closing price of $14.81.

The projected annual revenue for NeoGenomics is $540MM, an increase of 6.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 61.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 120.97% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 1.50% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 496.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.11%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 136,283K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

