Needham Reiterates Movella Holdings Inc - (MVLA) Buy Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Movella Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:MVLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 321.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Movella Holdings Inc - is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 321.10% from its latest reported closing price of 1.09.

The projected annual revenue for Movella Holdings Inc - is 48MM, an increase of 19.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movella Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVLA is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.44% to 247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MVLA / Movella Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Arena Investors holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 61.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVLA by 54.29% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CSOAX - Credit Suisse Strategic Income Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

