Needham Reiterates Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is 46.16. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.16% from its latest reported closing price of 41.52.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is 591MM, an increase of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.24%, a decrease of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 35,304K shares. The put/call ratio of MEG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 2,425K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 36.57% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,255K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares, representing an increase of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,523K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 85,417.71% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,362K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing a decrease of 44.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 47.60% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,300K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

