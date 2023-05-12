Needham Reiterates Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is 46.51. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 29.78% from its latest reported closing price of 35.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is 591MM, an increase of 9.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.29%, an increase of 21.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 35,231K shares. The put/call ratio of MEG is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 2,848K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 24.95% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,972K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,846K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 28.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,624K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,405K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

See all Montrose Environmental Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.