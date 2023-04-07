Needham Reiterates Merus N.V. (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.34% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $37.64. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 105.34% from its latest reported closing price of $18.33.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JESGX - Small Cap Stock Trust NAV holds 49K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

ORSIX - NORTH SQUARE DYNAMIC SMALL CAP FUND CLASS I holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 35.59% over the last quarter.

BBC - Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 39.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 37.38% over the last quarter.

VHCIX - Vanguard Health Care Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 39.52% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,591K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 33.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 75.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.46%, a decrease of 21.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.92% to 39,414K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

