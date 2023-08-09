Needham Reiterates Merus N.V (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V is 46.51. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 102.58% from its latest reported closing price of 22.96.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V is 41MM, an increase of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 10.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.57%, an increase of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 39,039K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,137K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares, representing a decrease of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,978K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,950K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 29.72% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,639K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares, representing a decrease of 48.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 60.04% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,380K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

