Needham Reiterates Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt (MREO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:MREO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 257.00% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 257.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 24MM, an increase of 4,661.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MREO is 0.12%, an increase of 29.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 103,943K shares. The put/call ratio of MREO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,689K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 34.88% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 15,307K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 9,440K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 7,791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,636K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 52.82% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 5,539K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares , representing an increase of 45.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 29.25% over the last quarter.

