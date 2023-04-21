Needham Reiterates Mereo Biopharma Group Plc - ADR (MREO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 312.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc - ADR is $4.34. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 312.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.05.

The projected annual revenue for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc - ADR is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,311K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 18,445.10% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 156K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Tcwp holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 47.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 99.83% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 313K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Forefront Analytics holds 74K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 53.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 11.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mereo Biopharma Group Plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MREO is 0.06%, an increase of 27.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.04% to 63,797K shares. The put/call ratio of MREO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mereo Biopharma Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has recently advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating Anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and a number of gynecological carcinomas including cervical and endometrial carcinomas. The Company's second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to report top line data in the second half of 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. Following the completion of the Company's Phase 2b ASTEROID study, the Company met with both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to discuss the principles of a design of a single Phase 2/3 registrational pediatric study in OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

