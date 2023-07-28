Needham Reiterates MaxLinear (MXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxLinear is 38.30. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 69.83% from its latest reported closing price of 22.55.

The projected annual revenue for MaxLinear is 1,162MM, an increase of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 82,910K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,276K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,967K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,651K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing a decrease of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,370K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,184K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 2.68% over the last quarter.

MaxLinear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

