Needham Reiterates Magnite (MGNI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnite is 15.35. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 62.91% from its latest reported closing price of 9.42.

The projected annual revenue for Magnite is 569MM, a decrease of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNI is 0.19%, a decrease of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.61% to 112,398K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNI is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 10,454K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,418K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 51.47% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,893K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,793K shares, representing an increase of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 99.87% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,445K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 16.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,831K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 56.08% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,814K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 89.45% over the last quarter.

Magnite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnite is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use its technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats-including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust its platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

